Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched the Jagananna Smart Township website from the Tadepalli Camp office.

The Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) are being set up by the state government to fulfil the middle-class families' dream of owning a home, in both urban and rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government had already provided 31 lakh house pattas to the poor and started the phase-1 construction of 15.6 lakh houses.

"We have already distributed 31 lakh house pattas to the middle-class families in the state, we have taken up the construction of 15.6 lakh houses under the first phase. To help the citizens live the dream of owning a house, we have decided to give lands with clear and litigation-free titles in a transparent manner and at a reasonable price below the non-profit market," said Reddy.

So far, in the first instalment, layouts have been prepared at Navalur near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kavali in Nellore district, and Eluru in West Godavari district.

The plots are segregated into 3 categories; MIG-1 (150 square yards), MIG 2 (200 square yards), and MIG 3 (240 square yards). They have been prepared as per the demand with all the permits and facilities. The state government will be setting up these townships in all constituencies. They are scheduled to be constructed close to the constituency headquarters.

Through the newly launched website, those citizens with an annual income of up to Rs 18 lakh are eligible to apply for plots in Jagananna Smart townships, and the payments can be made in 4 instalments over the course of one year.

Once the instalments are paid up, the state government will hand over the developed plot to the citizen.

The procedure goes as follows--10 per cent of the fixed value of the plot is to be paid first. The instalment of 30 per cent is to be paid after the agreement, another 30 per cent within six months, then the remaining amount should be cleared within 12 months or by the date of registration.

Also, 10 per cent of the layouts will be reserved for the government employees and a 20 per cent rebate will be given.

50 per cent of the layout area will be utilized for common needs in the township such as parks, playgrounds, supermarkets, ATMs, wide roads and footpaths, also a lot of greenery.

The state government will also be setting up a corpus fund for the layout development and maintenance and hand it over to the Plot Owners Association.

The development of the township will be organized jointly by the Urban Development Corporation and the plot owners association. (ANI)

