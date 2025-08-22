New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Friday.

The Chief Minister sought financial assistance from the centre for several developmental initiatives being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh.

He submitted a representation seeking an additional allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for pending capital projects in the state.

The memorandum also requested necessary orders on the proposals submitted by the State Government for the release of Rs 250 crore under the Single Nodal Agency (SNA Sparsh) incentive scheme guidelines for the financial year 2024-25.

He highlighted that so far, the state has received Rs 2,010 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Welcoming the Purvodaya scheme announced by the centre for the integrated development of eastern states, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh would greatly benefit from it. He urged the centre to finalise the modalities for implementing the scheme at the earliest.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, met NDA Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan in Delhi on Friday

Speaking to the reporters, Andhra Pradesh CM expressed happiness over the NDA's selection of CP Radhakrishnan as the Vice President candidate.

"We are very happy that NDA has selected CP Radhakrishnan as a candidate for the post of Vice President of India. He is the best suitable candidate. We are very happy to extend our support to him. TDP joined the NDA before the elections. Both governments in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have an NDA government. Apart from that, he is a gentleman. He is also very patriotic. He is going to bring pride to our nation...We are together," CM Naidu said.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting to take place the same day. (ANI)

