Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message About Triple Ticks on Instant Messaging App

Mumbai, August 22: A viral message that is circulating across WhatsApp and other social media platforms says that the Indian government has issued new WhatsApp monitoring guidelines. This has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, saying that the government has categorically denied issuing any such notification and has urged citizens not to fall for misinformation.

The PIB Fact Check was issued after a purported WhatsApp message went viral. The fake message alerted users about what different check marks meant when they send or receive a text. The message purportedly claimed that a single check or tick on WhatsApp chats means the message is sent successfully, and a double tick means it has been delivered, and turning blue tick means the chat has been read. Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

Is Modi Government Monitoring Your WhatsApp Chats?

Heads up! Have you also come across a message claiming the Indian government has rolled out new #WhatsApp monitoring guidelines? 👀#PIBFactCheck 🚨 That information is FALSE! 🚨 📣 The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines. Stay informed and don't fall for… pic.twitter.com/JdKvubGDDp — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2025

Fact Check: No, Government Has Not Rolled Out New WhatsApp Monitoring Guidelines

However, the viral message claimed that if the ticks turn into “three blue checks”, that means the government has taken note of the chats. It further claimed that two blue and one red ticks mean that the government can take action against the user; "one blue and two red ticks" means that the government is screening users' data; and "three red ticks" mean an action has been initiated against the users, and they will face legal action. Did You Get an SMS To Update Your Address To Receive a Package From India Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Debunking the claim, the PIB said, "That information is FALSE! The Government of India has NOT released any such guidelines (sic)."

Claim : Indian Government has allegedly rolled out new WhatsApp guidelines to monitor chats. Conclusion : The claim is fake as Indian government has not rolled out any such guidelines. Full of Trash Clean

