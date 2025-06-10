Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): YSR Congress Party President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on CM N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of using of "fake narratives and orchestrated violence" to divert public anger over governance failures.

In a statement posted on X, Jagan condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and the "organised" attacks on Sakshi media offices across the state.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar Defends Joining Hands With BJP-Led MahaYuti in Maharashtra and NDA, Says 'No Compromise With Ideology of Phule and Ambedkar'.

"Chandrababu Naidu is twisting and misrepresenting words that Kommineni never said, just to implicate him and justify an unlawful arrest falsely," Jagan said.

He alleged that as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, TDP-led mobs have vandalised Sakshi unit offices in several districts under the guise of protecting women's dignity.

Also Read | Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Greet 'Akhanda 2' Actor, Say 'He Is Balayya in Hearts of People'.

"This is nothing but a political vendetta masked as concern for women," Jagan stated.

Referring to past remarks by Chandrababu and his brother-in-law, Jagan questioned their moral standing. "You once asked whether a daughter-in-law prefers her mother-in-law over her husband. Your brother-in-law even said that when you see a girl, you should either kiss her or make her pregnant..These are your standards when it comes to respecting women," he said.

Jagan accused Chandrababu of completely failing to provide safety and justice to women and girls since returning to power. He highlighted the tragic case of Tanmayi, an intermediate student from Anantapur who went missing and was later found brutally murdered, with "no swift action taken by authorities".

He also pointed to the horrifying case in Ramagiri mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district, where a 9th class girl was blackmailed and raped by 14 men for six months, yet police did not act on her complaint due to fear tactics and negligence.

"In just one year of TDP rule, 188 women and girls were raped, and 15 of them were murdered after the assault. Hundreds of cases of harassment and violence have gone unpunished," Jagan said, calling it a complete breakdown of law and order.

He also said that the TDP regime has destroyed education, healthcare, agriculture, and public safety. "You gave fake promises like 'Super Six' and 'Super Seven' to win votes, but once in power, you betrayed every single promise. People now see you as a failed, corrupt, and incompetent Chief Minister."

YS Jagan concluded by saying that to escape accountability, Chandrababu is using fake news factories and media manipulation to spread lies and divert attention. "Your diversion politics won't work forever, Chandrababu garu. People are watching, and they will hold you accountable." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)