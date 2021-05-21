Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Amid rising concerns for a predicted third wave of Covid-19 in India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday urged Covid-dedicated hospitals with over 50 beds to ensure self-sufficiency in oxygen supply within the next four months.

The direction from the Chief Minister came during a Covid-19 review meeting.

He said, "Every single hospital should have a dedicated oxygen generator. They should at least produce oxygen to the extent of meeting their own requirement. In government hospitals, the state government will make sure facilities are installed. When it comes to private hospitals, the state government can offer attractive incentives or subsidies to encourage the management. We should soon become self-sufficient. We should not depend on external sources for our survival. Apart from the hospitals producing for their own consumption, we are also sourcing additional oxygen from various other quarters as well."

Numerous experts have voiced their concerns over children's likeliness of becoming the most impacted and vulnerable section very soon.

As a measure towards preparing for such events, the minister has asked the health authorities to ramp up facilities for children with a special focus on paediatric ICU facilities and closely track the same.

Meanwhile, amid a ferocious pandemic, the state government is providing absolutely free treatment to a mammoth 77 per cent of Covid-19 and black fungus patients under Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Currently, out of the 38,763 patients who are being treated across the state, a total of 28,189 are being given free treatment under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

During the Covid review meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed about the measures undertaken to control the impact of black fungus. Apart from forming an expert committee to monitor, allocate and advise on the drugs and facilities, Reddy was informed that orders have been placed for all the drugs prescribed by the doctors to ensure that there is no shortage in the near future. As many as 17 hospitals have been identified across the state for the treatment of black fungus infection, depending on the availability of expertise.

Over the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh registered 20,937 new Covid-19 cases and 104 related deaths. The total number of cases in the state stands at 15,42,079 including 2,09,156 active cases. (ANI)

