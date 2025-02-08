Amaravati, Feb 8 (PTI) The resounding victory of the BJP alliance in the Delhi Assembly elections is a welcome development and the promises made by the saffron party in its manifesto have garnered public support, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday.

The Janasena chief, in a statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is governing with sincerity to ensure that India becomes a developed country.

Also Read | BJP To Form Government in Delhi After 27 Years After Beating AAP; PM Narendra Modi To Address Workers at Party Headquarters Today.

"Through the 'double-engine government', integrated development and welfare will reach the grassroots level in the national capital. The promises made by the BJP in the 'Viksit Sankalp Patra' have garnered public support for the development of Delhi and the welfare of its citizens," he said.

The grand victory in Delhi is a testament to the trust placed by the people in Narendra Modi. The citizens of Delhi believe that governance will be carried out transparently, ensuring that welfare schemes are implemented without financial irregularities, he further said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP's Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's Supremacy.

The political experience and strategic acumen of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who understood the aspirations of the people, have yielded successful results, Kalyan said.

He congratulated Modi, Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda, BJP leaders, and allied party leaders, who were the key architects of this victory in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)