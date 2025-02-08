New Delhi, February 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT-Delhi) after 27 years, having crossed the majority mark of 36 seats in the 70-member assembly and beating the 10-year rule of Aam Aadmi Party. The last time a BJP-led government was in Delhi was between 1993-1998. According to latest trends from the Election Commission at 4:30 PM, the BJP has won 40 seats, and leading in 8 others. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has only won 17 seats, and leading in 5 others.

BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh defeated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat by over 4 thousand votes. Meanwhile Congress Sandeep Dikshit had a dismal performance by only getting 4,568 votes. From the AAP side, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi won from her Kalkaji seat, beating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3.5 thousand votes. Party leader Gopal Rai also won the Babarpur assembly seat by a comfortable margin of 18 thousand votes. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Emerges As Giant Slayer, Ends AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s Supremacy.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar) won against AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi. BJP's Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash) defeated AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj with a margin of over 3 thousand votes. BJP candidate Kulwant Rana also won from the Rithala constituency, beating AAP's Mohinder Goyal by a comfortable margin of over 29 thousand votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP workers at their party headquarters later in the evening, party's Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva said.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi...He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Sachdeva told ANI. Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi as poll trends pojected an apparent win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which will mark a return of the party to power in the national capital after a span of 27 years. Earlier today, Kejriwal conceded his defeat and hoped that the BJP will fulfill all the promises.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address posted on X. The former Chief Minister also highlighted the work done by AAP in the field of "health, education, and infrastructure" over the past decade, reaffirming that his party would play a "constructive role" in opposition. Congress Flop Show in Delhi: Knocked Out of Top 3 Slots in 3 Constituencies Mehrauli, Okhla, and Mustafabad.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

