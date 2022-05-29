Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president K Atchannaidu on Sunday extended heartfelt thanks to the lakhs of people who made Mahanadu 2022 an extraordinary success on behalf of the party.

Addressing a press conference in Ongole, the TDP state chief said despite the threats from the ruling government and the police, the TDP activists and the general public arrived in huge numbers at the Mahanadu venue.

Also Read | F2 Championship: India's Jehan Daruvala Secures Podium Finish in Monaco.

Attacking the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government, Atchannaidu said the government has created hurdles at every step.

The overwhelming response to Mahanadu would only indicate the people's revolt against the destructive policies of the state chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 74-Year-Old Woman Drinks Pesticide Thinking It As Cough Syrup in Nagpur, Dies.

The TDP leader further thanked the farmers of Manduva Varipalem village near Ongole for giving their lands for holding Mahanadu.

The farmers showed exemplary courage despite threats and warnings from the ruling YSRCP leaders, he said.

Atchannaidu informed that they gave invitations only to 12,000 people for the first day of Mahanadu but over a lakh people arrived at the venue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)