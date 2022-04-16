East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested 10 people for organizing a 'nude dance' at a fair in East Godavari district's Uppangala village.

As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of 14 and 15 April around 3 am.

According to the police, based on a viral video, 10 people have been arrested at Koringa police station for organising a 'nude dance' at a Poleruamma Jatara (fair) in Uppangala village of Thallrevu Mandal in East Godavari district.

"A case has been registered and 10 people have been arrested. We don't know when the incident happened and we will get all the details soon," added the police. (ANI)

