Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): At least three school students were injured after the ceiling plaster of their classroom fell on them in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal of the district, they said.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: ISRO Conducts Initial Trials of Human Space Mission Crew Module Recovery in Kochi.

The injured students were immediately admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)