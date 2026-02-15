Episode 5 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, titled “In the Name of the Mother,” is set to premiere on February 15 in the United States and February 16 in most international regions. The six-episode first season is based on The Hedge Knight novella and is set in the world of Game of Thrones. The episode continues the high-stakes Trial of Seven storyline introduced earlier in the season. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin Off Series CONFIRMED To Release in January 2026 – Check New Teaser Poster!

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 5 - Watch Promo

US Release Time

In the United States, Episode 5 will air at:

7 PM PT (February 15)

10 PM ET (February 15)

The episode will stream on HBO and HBO Max. Canada will follow the same timing and the series will be available on Crave.

International Streaming Schedule

International release times vary by region:

Brazil: February 16 at 12 AM BRT

United Kingdom: February 16 at 3 AM GMT on Sky Atlantic

Central Europe: February 16 at 4 AM CET

India: February 16 at 8:30 AM IST on JioHotstar

Singapore: February 16 at 11 AM SGT

Australia (AEDT): February 16 at 2 PM AEDT

What Happened in Episode 4?

Episode 4 saw Ser Duncan freed from prison as he prepared to face Prince Aerion in a Trial of Seven. To proceed, Duncan needed six knights to stand alongside him. Several warriors pledged support, including Prince Baelor, while Ser Steffon switched sides. Episode 5 is expected to focus on the Trial of Seven itself, with the decisive battle set to unfold. The season finale will premiere on February 22.

