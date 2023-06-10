Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata National Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Saturday visited and offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati.

Notably, this will be the first big show of Nadda in Southern states after BJP lost in the Karnataka Assembly elections. His visit is considered very important in terms of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the Election Commission of India, Congress registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly polls winning 135 seats. The BJP which was in power was reduced to 66 seats and JD(S) won 19 seats.

During his one-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, he will also meet party leaders and workers in the state to give important guidelines on preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and will also address a huge public meeting in Tirupati. (ANI)

