Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): A boat docked at Nizampatnam harbour in Bapatla district caught fire suddenly, got completely burned and capsized.

On receiving information, marine police reached the spot and are investigating whether the incident occurred due to a short circuit or a gas cylinder explosion. More details are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident, as many as eight fishing boats in Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday morning, the officials said. As per the local police, the boats were anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district.

The officials further said that the fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby. Fire and rescue service personnel brought the fire under control. (ANI)

