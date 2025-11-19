Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as they attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi on Wednesday.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy were also present.

The celebrations included cultural dance performances and singing.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi visited the holy shrine and 'Mahasamadhi' of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and offered his obeisance and paid respects.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were also present with him.

Before that, PM Modi held a roadshow while on his way to Puttaparthi to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba. People in large numbers lined the streets to welcome PM Modi.

The area has been secured with barricades, and police have been deployed to ensure safety and protocol during the Prime Minister's visit.

According to an official release by the PMO, PM Modi, on the occasion of the Centenary Celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba, will release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sri Satya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM, according to the release.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The South India Natural Farming Summit, taking place from November 19 to 21, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future, the release stated.

The Summit will focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

Over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the summit. (ANI)

