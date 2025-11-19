New Delhi, November 19: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday reacted to the recent viral video of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Muhammad, alias Umar Un Nabi, where he is justifying suicide bombings and said that killing innocents is "a grave sin" and is "terrorism". Days after the Delhi blast, a self-recorded video of the i20 car driver, Dr Umar Mohammad, has surfaced, in which he attempts to justify his malicious plan, and refers to it as "martyrdom operation".

Reacting to this, Owaisi took to X and posted, "There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as 'martyrdom', and that it's 'misunderstood'. Suicide is haram in Islam, and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not 'misunderstood' in any way. This is terrorism and nothing else." He further questioned the Centre over the Delhi blast attack and demanded accountability for the "failure to detect" the terror module. Delhi Car Blast Accused Dr Umar Nabi Talks About Suicide Bombing, Calling It ‘Martyrdom Operation’; Video Surfaces.

"During Operation Sindoor and Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Where did this group come from then? Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?" Owaisi questioned. In a heavily accented video that went viral on Tuesday, Umar attempts to give his terror plan a religious connection. He is heard saying, "One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of suicide bombing; it is a martyrdom operation; as it has been known in Islam... There are multiple contradictions and arguments that have been brought against it -- martyrdom operation."

He further went on to explain that "martyrdom operation" is "when a person presumes that he is going, for sure, to die at a particular place and time." His video has revealed the suicide-bombing mindset, indicating that he had planned extensively on a large-scale terror operation. The car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on November 10 claimed the lives of at least 13 people and injured several others. The car was being driven by Dr Umar, a doctor associated with Faridabad's Al Falah University. Delhi Red Fort Car Blast Case: NIA Arrests Kashmiri Owner for Conspiring Explosion With Dr Umar Un Nabi.

‘This Is Terrorism and Nothing Else’

There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom,” and that it’s “misunderstood.” Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. Such acts are also against the law of the land. They are not… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 19, 2025

The authorities reported that he went missing on November 9, following police raids in Faridabad that resulted in the seizure of almost 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate from a storage facility and the subsequent arrests of several of his associates. During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Umar and Dr Muzammil, who was apprehended after the police dismantled the terror network, had travelled to Turkey, where it is believed their handlers are based.

