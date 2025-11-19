Mumbai, November 19: In an unfortunate incident in Australia, an Indian-origin pregnant woman was killed after being hit by a car in Sydney. The car crash took place on Friday, November 14, in the Hornsby suburb of Australia's Sydney. The deceased woman was later identified as Samanvitha Dhareshwar (33). The tragic accident also claimed the life of Dhareshwar unborn child. The incident occurred when the pregnant woman was struck by a car while she was out for a walk with her husband and their young son.

According to the New South Wales Police Force, Samanvitha Dhareshwar was eight months pregnant. The police said that emergency services responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck shortly after 8 PM on November 14 at the entrance of a carpark on George Street, Hornsby. "She was taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where she and the unborn baby later died," the police said. So, when and how did the car crash took place? Who was Samanvitha Dhareshwar? Scroll below to know more. Indian-Origin Man Attacked in Australia: Saurabh Anand Severely Injured After Being Brutally Attacked With Machete in Melbourne; Hand Reattached After Near Amputation.

It is reported that the accident took place when a Kia Carnival slowed to let Samanvitha Dhareshwar her family cross the footpath. However, a BMW sedan, which was driven by Aaron Papazoglu (19) collided with the Kia Carival, causing the vehicle to move forward and hit Dhareshwar. Although the Indian-origin woman was treated and rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition, she and the unborn baby died later. Cops also said that the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Kia Carnival were not injured in the accident.

Police Issues Statement on Pedestrian Crash in Hornsby

The NSW Police Force said that they will tell court that a Kia Carnival was struck from behind by a BMW causing it to crash into the pedestrian. In its official statement, the police said that the accused driver of Kia was arrested on Saturday, November 15 from his home in Millewa Avenue, Wahroonga. Aaron Papazoglu, who has been arrested in connection with the incident, was charged with "dangerous driving occasioning death – drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and cause loss of foetus – death of pregnant woman", police added. Indian-Origin Man Dies in Australia: 42-Year-Old Gaurav Kundi Dies Days After Police Allegedly Knelt on His Neck During Attempted Arrest.

Who Was Samanvitha Dhareshwar?

According to reports, Samanvitha Dhareshwar was an Indian-origin woman who reportedly hailed from Karnataka. She was working in Sydney as an IT professional. It is also learnt that Samanvitha and her husband, Vineet, who is a techie, had bought land in Grantham Farm. The couple had submitted a development application to build a two-storey house. As per the Instagram page "Indians in Sydney", Samanvitha Dhareshwar was a loving mother who was just weeks away from welcoming her second child.

