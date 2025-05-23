New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to hold series of meetings with Union Ministers today during his two-day visit to New Delhi to seek the Centre's support for the speedy execution of several ongoing and proposed projects in the State.

During this high-level visit, the officials said that the Chief Minister will hold a series of strategic meetings with senior Union Ministers to present the State's development priorities and mobilise central support across critical sectors.

CM Naidu is slated to hold a meeting with Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi to explore collaboration in green energy projects at 10 am today.

At 11 am, CM Naidu will meet Defence Minister Rajnat Singh to discuss Andhra Pradesh's strategic defence and aerospace initiatives. At around 12-12:45 pm, the Andra CM will interact with Union Jal Shakti Minister, CR Patil with emphasis on water infrastructure and pending irrigation proposals.

Chandrababu Naidu will also met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh to discuss research, innovation and industrial science collaborations. He will also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today.

At around 4pm today, CM Naidu will participate in a key review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Implementation of New Criminal Laws across States. Then at around 9pm, he will meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to deliberate on digital infrastructure and AP's role in the future tech economy.

On May 24, the Andhra CM will attend the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog scheduled at 9:00 - 9:30 AM, at the Convention Centre, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In this high-level policy forum, he will articulate Andhra Pradesh's reform-oriented governance model, highlight key development initiatives, and seek strategic cooperation from the Centre and States to advance inclusive and sustainable growth. (ANI)

