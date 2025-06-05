Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government unveiled its draft Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy 4.0 (ECMP 4.0) in a roadshow organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) here on Thursday.

The roadshow roped in leading industry stakeholders to deliberate on India's component manufacturing opportunities under the recently launched Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

"In line with the national vision, the Government of Andhra Pradesh formally unveiled its draft ECMP 4.0, a pioneering and comprehensive policy designed to catalyze investments, build specialised infrastructure, and nurture talent across the electronics component manufacturing value chain," said an official release.

Union IT and Electronics joint secretary Sushil Pal and Andhra Pradesh IT secretary K Bhaskar attended the roadshow.

Also Read | Haj 2025: Thousands of Indian Pilgrims Join Millions of Muslims To Perform Annual Haj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

Aimed at attracting investments to the southern state, ECMP 4.0 offers an array of incentives such as early bird incentives, matching incentives, interim incentives, plug and play facilities with specialised component manufacturing clusters and others.

Meanwhile, Dixon Technologies announced its commitment to generate 5,000 additional jobs in Andhra Pradesh within the next two years as part of its expansion plans in the state.

Likewise, Neolync, backed by Reliance, also promised to generate 5,000 jobs in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)