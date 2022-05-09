Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): A 33-year old jilted lover allegedly committed suicide after killing a girl who turned down his marriage proposal in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, informed the police on Monday.

According to the police, the man, identified as Mallepally Suresh Reddy from Tadipatri village, tried to communicate with the girl's family and convince them to marry her.

Also Read | Patiala Clash: Court Sends Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

"It is being said that the girl (Kavya) was talking to Suresh, but when he asked her to marry him, she refused it. She said that she will marry her as per her parent's choice. In frustration, he went to Kavya's house and shot her with a gun," Circle Inspector Podalkuru told ANI.

He further said, "After leaving the girl's house, he killed himself and committed suicide." (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)