Patiala, May 9: A court here sent Barjinder Singh Parwana, the main accused in the Patiala clash, to judicial custody for 14 days, said officials on Monday. The police remand of Parwana was ending on Monday.

Two groups had clashed on April 29 over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at each other and brandishing swords, forcing police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control. Shiv Sena Leader Harish Singla Sent to Judicial Custody.

The clash had taken place outside the Kali Mata temple when members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) began a "Khalistan Murdabad March". Some Sikh activists, including Nihangs, took out another march against the Sena event. Four people were injured in the incident. Police had registered six FIRs in the matter.

