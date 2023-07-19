Tirupati, July 19: A coach of Padmavathi Express, which did not have any passengers onboard, derailed at Tirupati railway station on Wednesday, officials said. According to the officials, the incident took place while the coaches were being connected to the train. Railway staff are conducting operations for coaches to get back on the tracks.

Earlier on June 21, a goods train derailed at Vizianagaram railway station in Andhra Pradesh. According to railway officials, the incident happened while moving from the loop track to the main track. Train Derails in Odisha: Four Wagons of Goods Train Derail at Ambodala Yard in Rayagada.

Padmavathi Express Train Coach Derails

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A coach of Padmavathi Express, which did not have any passengers onboard, derailed at Tirupati railway station this evening. The incident took place while the coaches were being connected to the train. Railway staff are conducting operations for coaches… pic.twitter.com/sbacc5EE6S — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The Railway officials had said that the goods train was carrying an empty container box and the incident happened while the goods train was in a loop line and a single tyre of the goods train had derailed. Bihar Train Derailment: Two Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Karamnasa Railway Station, Trains' Movement Disrupted.

Though no injury or major damage was reported in the derailment, the incident disrupted the movement of trains on the section for several hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)