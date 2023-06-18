Bhubaneswar, June 18: Four wagons of a goods train got derailed while it was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Ambodala yard in Rayagada district of Odisha on Saturday. There was no official confirmation from the East Coast Railway about the incident. It was on its way to the plant from Ambadola in Odisha's Rayagada on a special route.

The accident took place a few weeks after the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which at least 291 people died. The tragic incident that took place on June 2 involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train. Train Derails in Madhya Pradesh: Two Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derail in Shahpura Bhitoni of Jabalpur (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21 to meet and thank doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue during the tough times of the rail accident. Major Train Accident Averted in Jharkhand's Bokaro After Tractor Crashes Railway Gate Near Santhaldih Crossing.

The Railway Minister will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance. The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 291, officials said on Saturday.

