Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh reported 88 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,89,298.

According to the state COVID-19 nodal officer, there have been 72 recoveries in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,81,511.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 620.

No death due to COVID-19 has been reported in the last 24 hours in that state and the death toll remains at 716.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,264 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,91,651 including 1,45,634 active cases and 1,06,89,715 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,302 with the loss of 90 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

