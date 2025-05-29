Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday set a target to provide three lakh rooftop solar connections by June 2025 under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The PM Surya Ghar (free electricity scheme) aims to boost rooftop solar capacity in the country with a budget of over Rs 75,000 crore by 2026-27.

"This initiative marks a major leap toward clean energy access for households across Andhra Pradesh," said Vijayanand in an official release. He is also the special chief secratary (energy).

The chief secretary reviewed the scheme's progress with Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) and New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) officials, stressing the need for coordinated efforts to meet this ambitious target.

He directed the power distribution companies to submit detailed action plans and noted that progress would be monitored through weekly reviews for timely execution.

Under the scheme, SC/ST families will receive two kilowatt-peak (kWp) rooftop systems free of cost, including installation and five years of maintenance support, said the release.

Backward Class households are eligible for Rs 80,000 in subsidies, Rs 60,000 from the Central government and Rs 20,000 from the state, towards the total rooftop solar installation cost over Rs 1 lakh under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Vijayanand also instructed officials to develop one model solar village in each of the 26 districts and to coordinate with banks for financial facilitation.

Andhra Pradesh has so far registered over 12 lakh applications and about 5 lakh under the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL), 5.34 lakh under the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), and 85,711 under the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL), showcasing strong public response.

