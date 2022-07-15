New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.

A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.

"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to fire department officials, over 10 people were trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)