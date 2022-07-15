Raipur, July 15: Born to a labor family, Neha, daughter of a beneficiary Mrs. Chhagan Bai hailing from Gudrupara Mahasamund have realized her dream of going to college without having to worry about the fees. This has been made possible because of the ‘Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana’ started by state government for social and economic upliftment of the girls belonging to labor families.

Neha was all smiles when she received an amount of Rs 20,000 directly in the bank account as a part of this aforementioned scheme. She said that she always wanted to go to college and complete her education, but was skeptical because of the weak financial well-being of the family.

However, now all her worries have ended. Similar is the scenario with Bhumika, daughter of another beneficiary Mrs. Bharti Nirmalkar, hailing from village Bemcha of Mahasamund district. Both the girls have passed high school and are happy that they will not face any financial issues for their college studies.

Children belonging to labor families, especially girls have to leave their education due to financial constraint. In light of this, the state government has launched ‘Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana’ to ensure social and economical upliftment of girls belonging to labor families besides making them self-reliant. Financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each is being provided for the education, employment, self-employment and marriage of the first two daughters of the eligible labor family, whose age is minimum 18 years and not more than 21 years. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Interacted with Locals in Pamsala Village.

Meanwhile, under this scheme, a lump sum amount of Rs 71 lakh 20 thousand has been paid directly in the bank account of daughters of 356 registered beneficiaries (Rs 20,000 each) of Mahasamund district.

Limdarha resident Mr. Bharatlal said that Rs 20,000 have been deposited in the bank account of his daughter Yogeshwari, who is currently studying in Pirda College. Expressing his gratitude towards the state government, he said that he is no more worried about her daughter’s college education.

District Labor Officer Mr. D.K. Rajput informed that a total of 01 lakh 20 thousand workers of Mahasamund district are registered in Construction Workers Welfare Board under Labor Department. Under the Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana, an amount of Rs 20,000 each has been directly deposited in the bank accounts of daughters of 356 eligible beneficiaries. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Releases Rs 1804.50 Crore To Bank Accounts of Farmers on Death Anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Only workers registered under Chhattisgarh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board are eligible to avail benefits of this scheme. The eligible workers have to register online on the official website cglabour.nic.in to take advantage of the scheme.