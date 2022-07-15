Ajmer, July 15: A youth from Ajmer has been booked for allegedly uploading child pornographic material on a social media site on Thursday. According to the Civil Lines police station, the matter is under investigation and the accused will be soon arrested.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Vijay Parihar. The cops at Civil Lines police station booked Parihar after receiving the information from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) about the said child porn upload. Delhi Shocker: Cyber Criminals Threaten Professor After Facebook Video Call Showing Porn Clips.

As per the reports, the accused used a fake account, an ID by the name of Raj Thakur, to upload obscene content on a social networking site.

