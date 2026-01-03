Dehradun, January 3: Uttarakhand Police has issued a detailed clarification in the Ankita Bhandari murder case to present the factual position related to the entire case, as misleading information, half-truths, and baseless allegations regarding the case are continuously being circulated on social media and through certain platforms.

Uttarakhand Police has categorically stated that there is no involvement of any VIP whatsoever in the Ankita Bhandari case. This fact has also been clearly acknowledged by the Court. Furthermore, taking seriously the viral audio allegedly involving a conversation between two individuals, the police immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is currently conducting a detailed and impartial investigation into the matter. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Ahead of Verdict on May 30, Victim’s Father Says ‘Hang All 3 Culprits in Front of Us’, Alleges ‘VIP’ Ajay Kumar Was Saved Under Govt Pressure (Watch Video).

Urmila Sanawar Viral Allegations Against Suresh Rathore in Ankita Bhandari Murder case

The police have stated that, based on the evidence presented before the court, the thorough investigation conducted by the SIT, and all available facts, the Court has convicted all three accused and awarded them punishment. It has also been clarified that no evidence in this case was either destroyed or concealed. The room repeatedly alleged to have been demolished to erase evidence was fully documented, including videography, and all related evidence was duly presented before all three courts in accordance with legal procedures. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Uttarakhand Court.

The police further informed that during the initial investigation itself, all the accused were arrested within a few hours, and they remain lodged in judicial custody to date. After the so-called VIP angle surfaced, the police thoroughly verified every individual who visited the resort/hotel. The detailed investigation clearly established that no VIP, as claimed in the rumours, was involved in this case.

The SIT interrogated every employee working at the resort, recorded their statements in accordance with the law, and submitted them before the court. It is the result of this impartial, fact-based, and lawful investigation that all three accused remain in jail. During police remand, the accused confessed that they had pressured Ankita to provide "extra service." When Ankita refused to comply, the accused committed this heinous crime. Statements recorded from employees also confirmed that Ankita was mentally distressed and wanted to leave the resort, but the accused forcibly took her with them. No employee confirmed that Ankita returned safely.

The recovery of the body was carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures, based on the location identified by the accused during remand. Taking the allegations and statements made by Urmila Sanawar through Facebook Live and audio recordings against former MLA Suresh Rathore and others in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case seriously, the police have constituted a separate SIT to investigate the matter. It has been clarified that Urmila Sanawar has not been arrested so far; rather, she has been served a notice to cooperate with the investigation. No response has been received from her till date.

Urmila Sanawar has sought police protection; however, the letter submitted by her does not mention any clear address. The police have appealed to her to appear before them and cooperate with the investigation. If any threat to her life or property is found, she will be provided with complete security. At present, no warrant has been issued against her.

It has also been clarified that the recent summons issued to her pertains to an old case from March 2025 and has no connection whatsoever to the Ankita Bhandari case. Finally, the Uttarakhand Police has appealed to the media and the general public to come forward with any additional evidence or information related to this case so that the investigation can be further strengthened based on the truth.

Uttarakhand Police reiterates that the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari case has been conducted in a completely impartial, factual, and lawful manner, in accordance with the directions of the Court, and that no attempt has been made to shield any individual.

