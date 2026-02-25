What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

A local gym trainer in Uttarakhand, Deepak Kumar, now widely known by the viral moniker "Mohammed Deepak", suddenly found himself in the limelight after a video of him went viral. The viral video, which shows Kumar confronting a group of people to defend an elderly Muslim shopkeeper, has garnered millions of views and sparked a national conversation on communal harmony. The story reached a new peak this week on February 23, 2026, when Kumar met with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Mohammed Deepak Viral Video Origin

The incident occurred on January 26, 2026, in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. A group identifying as members of the Bajrang Dal gathered outside "Baba School Dress," a shop owned by 70-year-old Wakeel Ahmed. The group demanded Ahmed change the shop's name, arguing that the word "Baba" was a Hindu religious term that should not be used by a Muslim trader.

Deepak Kumar, who operates a local gym and is a friend of Ahmed’s son, intervened in the heated exchange. In the viral clip, when activists pressed him for his own identity, Kumar sarcastically responded, "Mera naam Mohammad Deepak hai" (My name is Mohammad Deepak). He questioned the mob's authority, pointing out that the shop had operated under that name for 30 years without issue. Rahul Gandhi Meets Gym Trainer Deepak Kumar Aka ‘Mohammed Deepak’ Who Defended Vakil Ahmed’s Baba Shop in Kotdwar (See Pics).

"My Name is Mohammed Deepak"- How this Hindu man stood between a Bajrang Dal-linked mob and 'Baba' an elderly Muslim Shopkeeper in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. The Mob was demanding the shopkeeper change his shop name. Full report @themojostory pic.twitter.com/uXLTh4TJEF — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 31, 2026

Deepak Kumar Faces Threats

Following the video’s spread, the situation in Kotdwar escalated. Police registered multiple FIRs related to the incident:

Against Kumar: Charges were filed for "unlawful assembly" and "intentional insult" following a complaint by a Bajrang Dal member.

Against Protesters: A separate FIR was filed against 30-40 individuals for inciting communal disharmony and obstructing a national highway.

Kumar reported receiving numerous death threats, including a viral video in which an individual allegedly announced a INR 2 lakh bounty on his life. Consequently, his gym saw a significant drop in membership as local tensions rose, though he has received public support from lawyers and activists who purchased memberships in solidarity. Who Is Deepak Akki Kumar Aka ‘Mohammed Deepak’ and Why Is He Under Spotlight?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Akki Kumar (@deepakakkikumar)

Meeting with Rahul Gandhi

On Monday, February 23, Rahul Gandhi met with Kumar and his family in Delhi, describing him as a "warrior of the Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" (Shop of Love). Gandhi praised his courage, stating that "this flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth." During the meeting, Gandhi reportedly promised to visit Kotdwar and take a membership at Kumar's gym to show his support.

करोड़ों भारतीयों के दिलों में सद्भाव और मोहब्बत की विचारधारा है, मगर मन में भय भी है - दीपक ने उन सभी को अपने साहस से राह दिखाई है। जो लोग नफ़रत फैलाकर समाज को डराने की कोशिश करते हैं, वो दरअसल कायर होते हैं - उनसे कभी भी डरो मत। दीपक ने हमारे तिरंगे और संविधान की रक्षा की है।… pic.twitter.com/lk3IMlk8x8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2026

Delhi: On meeting Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Gym trainer from Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar (Mohammad Deepak) says, "He said, We will take your membership and visit your gym. If Rahul Gandhi comes to my gym, I will be extremely happy." pic.twitter.com/r3AlOG6ijo — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2026

Promoting 'Insaniyat Jodo Yatra'

Despite the legal hurdles, Kumar and his friend Vijay Rawat have announced plans for a nationwide "Insaniyat Jodo Yatra" (Unite Humanity March). The duo intends to travel across India to promote the message of brotherhood and urge citizens to prioritize issues like education and employment over communal divisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Akki Kumar (@deepakakkikumar)

The "Mohammed Deepak" moniker was intended by Kumar to be a symbolic fusion of identities to highlight that, before religion, he is an Indian citizen standing for humanity.

