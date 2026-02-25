What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Noida, February 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the affiliation of Uttarakhand Public School in Sector 56, Noida, following a lengthy investigation into allegations of mental harassment, salary irregularities, and administrative misconduct. The formal order, dated February 18, marks one of the most significant disciplinary actions taken by the board against a private institution in recent years.

The decision follows a directive from the Allahabad High Court and a subsequent probe by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), which substantiated claims that the school created a "hostile and insecure" environment for its employees. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

Investigation into Systemic Misconduct

The controversy began in early 2025 when a group of female teachers filed complaints alleging an unhealthy work environment. The educators claimed they were subjected to indecent behaviour by higher authorities, forced to work on holidays, and coerced into resigning if they resisted administrative demands. Central to the investigation was a "salary kickback" scheme. Teachers alleged that school authorities forced them to return a portion of their monthly salaries under duress.

While the school claimed these payments were "voluntary contributions" to help with a financial crisis, an inquiry committee found that the school had already returned approximately INR 68 lakh to staff members once legal scrutiny intensified.

Judicial Intervention and Findings

The matter reached the Allahabad High Court after several terminated teachers challenged the school's actions. In October 2025, the Court ordered the CBSE to conduct a time-bound inquiry.

The resulting report by a two-member committee in Gautam Budh Nagar revealed:

Administrative Failure: The principal lacked independence, with all major decisions dictated by the school manager.

Hostile Environment: Female staff faced significant professional insecurity.

Financial Duress: The recovery of INR 68 lakh from the school corroborated the claims of forced salary returns.

In its defense, the school argued the inquiry was one-sided and maintained that all statutory committees, including those required under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act, were functional. However, the CBSE dismissed these claims, noting a lack of documentary evidence regarding grievance redressal or legal termination procedures.

Protections for Current Students

To minimise academic disruption, the CBSE has outlined a transition plan for the student body:

Board Candidates: Students currently in Classes X and XII will be permitted to complete the 2025–26 academic session and appear for their board examinations through the school.

Middle Batches: Students in Classes IX and XI will be transferred to neighbouring CBSE-affiliated schools by March 31, 2026.

New Admissions: The school is strictly prohibited from taking any new admissions or promoting students into Classes IX and XI. Greater Noida: Fight Erupts Between Students and Canteen Staff at Mangalmay College Over Worms Found in Chole Bhature, Video Goes Viral.

Future Outlook for the Institution

The CBSE categorised the violations as "gross and persistent," stating that maintaining the school’s affiliation would be "prejudicial to the interests of teachers and students." The school is barred from applying for reinstatement of its affiliation for at least two years. Any future application will be contingent upon the institution proving strict adherence to administrative, safety, and service standards.

