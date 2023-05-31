New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to another rainy morning on Wednesday as the weather department issued a 'yellow' alert and warned of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas due to rains.

Partly cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers are expected during the day.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 20.5 degrees Celsius, six notches below season's average, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, according to a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With spells of light to moderate rainfall, waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 99 (satisfactory).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 98 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

