Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police and Meta Company's intervention helped prevent a suicide attempt by an 18-year-old student, who posted a reel on social media while lying on a railway track in Hamirpur district. The youth said he tried to take the extreme step after a fight with his friend. 'Your Parents May Not Be Worried About You, But We Are', UP Police Inspector Teaches a Lesson To YouTuber Performing Bike Stunts for Instagram Reels As He Seizes Motorcycle (Watch Video).

The post was uploaded on Instagram by the youth living in Maudaha area of Hamirpur district. "The social media centre at State Police headquarters, Lucknow, received an alert through email and call from Meta Company (Facebook headquarters). Taking cognizance of it, the social media centre immediately informed the Hamirpur police about the location of the youth," the police said in a release. Game Addiction: UP Boy Runs Away From Home With Cash and Jewellery to Play Online Games, Found in Bengaluru.

Trains coming from both the sides were stopped on the said track through the railway guard and the youth's life was saved. Subsequently, the student was also counselled by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).