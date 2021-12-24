Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has termed the anti-conversion Bill passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday as "anti-Constitution and anti-human being" and 'RSS agenda', to which the ruling BJP countered Congress that the draft of a bill on similar lines had been prepared in 2016 by the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

In the assembly, JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister placed on the record that this bill was actually initiated by Siddaramaiah-led government in 2016.

Speaking to the reporters here on Thursday after the bill was passed amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Siddaramaiah said, "It is anti-Constitution and anti-human being. It is not a question of religions, all religions are equal and are equally respected in the Constitution."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

Siddaramaiah called the bill an 'RSS agenda' and further alleged that the drafted bill prepared in 2016 was completely different from what the current state government has drafted in 2021.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's remark, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said, "Certainly, there is nothing to hide. He (Siddaramaiah) himself had printed the Bill and signed the draft. He is a part of it. He approved the RSS agenda in 2016 itself."

Chief Minister Bommai said, "We know the situation of SC and ST. They are ignored and remain vulnerable. Our intention behind bringing this bill is to protect SC, ST communities and women.

The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)