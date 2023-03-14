New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during his London visit, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Wayanad MP's attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi while addressing British parliamentarians in London alleged that the functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced.

Also Read | Twist in Bengaluru Air Hostess Death Case, Police Probe Reveals Boyfriend Pushed Her to Death After She Threatened Legal Action for Not Marrying.

The Union Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi should come to the Parliament and apologise to the nation.

Addressing a press conference, "Today India is emerging as a global superpower and India is chairing the G20. All these things show the progress of India but on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is not leaving any chance to humiliate India."

Also Read | Bengaluru: Two People Try To Offer Meat Garland at Temple To Ward Off ‘Baleful Influence’ of Lord Shaneshwara, Arrested; Self-Styled Godman Absconding.

Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and insults the country.

"He should come to the Parliament and apologise to the nation. He says that he is not allowed to speak in Parliament but his attendance in Lok Sabha is lower than the average attendance of MPs in Parliament," said the Union Minister.

"Congress knows the art of corruption and corruption through art. They are running a campaign against the country. They should apologise to the nation and stop their Cambridge cries," he added.

He further said that organisations investigating terror-funding cases are now conducting a case study on the corruption model of Congress.

During the interaction at the Chatham House in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced. He attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre and levelled several allegations.

Rahul Gandhi even said that Europe and the US are not doing enough to restore democracy in India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that various institutions in the country were under threat.

"It shocked me how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country. Press, Judiciary, Parliament, and Election Commission are all under threat and are controlled in one way or the other," Gandhi said.

He also termed the RSS a "fundamentalist" and "fascist" organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India's institutions.

Rahul Gandhi had criticised the Centre alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy.

In his speech at Chatham House the Congress leader had claimed that the basic idea behind Chinese troops on the Ladakh and Arunachal borders is similar to what is happening in Ukraine now. Rahul Gandhi had also said the China threat was dismissed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as a "ludicrous idea". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)