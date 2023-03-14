Mumbai, March 14: The Bengaluru police last week arrested two men who allegedly tried to offer a meat garland that was hidden under roses to Lord Shaneshwara. Police officials said that the accused were trying to offer the garland leaden with meat to Lord Shaneshwara at Sri Shani Mahatma temple at Chikkamadhure in Bengaluru Rural district.

The accused have been identified as Muniraju (24) and Somashekar (45). The two accused reached the Sri Shani Mahatma temple at around 4 pm, however, they were stopped by the security guards at the parking lot, reports the Times of India. A police officer said that the temple guards were on the lookout for the accused as the two had attempted something similar in the past. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Two Caught With Meat Garland in Parking Lot of Temple

When the security guards questioned them, the accused said that they had come to offer the garland to God. The guards then checked the garland and found that there was meat hidden underneath the roses. Speaking about the incident, Temple committee president Prakash KV said, "(The duo) said they'd come on behalf of a merchant who incurred losses and wanted to offer the garland to Lord Shaneshwara."

After being caught red-handed, the duo was handed over to cops, who got to hear a different version of the story. During interrogation, accused Muniraju told cops that a self-proclaimed godman asked him to offer the meat garland to ward off the "baleful influence" of Lord Shaneshwara. Bengaluru Shocker: Asked To Send Wife for Sex, Man Murders Drunk Neighbour With Wooden Log; Arrested.

Cops also learned that the self-styled godman operated out of a temple in Hoskote taluk. By the time the cops reached to arrest the godman, he had gone missing. An officer said that in the past too, the two accused had gone to the temple with a similar garland. Since the priest was not present, the accused left the garland behind and fled from the spot.

