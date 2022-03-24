Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally went up to 23,19,367 as the state registered 39 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The total recoveries touched 23,04,193 as 45 more persons got cured, the latest bulletin said.

The overall toll remained at 14,730 as no fresh deaths were reported, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases came down to 444, with East Godavari having the maximum of 158, followed by Anantapuramu with 112.

Kurnool district has only one active coronavirus cases.

Anantapuramu district reported 12 fresh cases while four districts logged zero.

The remaining eight districts added less than seven new cases each.

