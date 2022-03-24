Gurugram, March 24 : A total of 10 FIRs have been registered against 51 people on the complaint of the District Town and Country Planner to initiate action against individuals involved in developing illegal colonies here in Farrukhnagar area.

"Based on the information we received, we had visited the spot and found that illegal colonies were being developed in the area. We had served show-cause notice but the offenders failed to provide a satisfactory reply," District Town Planner (Enforcement) RS Batth said on Thursday.

"A total of 10 FIRs have been registered against 51 offenders, who were developing different illegal colonies spread in 45 acres of land in the Farrukhnagar area in violation of Section 7 (i) & 7 (ii) under Section 10 (2) of the Haryana Urban Development of Urban Areas Act of 1975," he added. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into All Cases Lodged Against Param Bir Singh By Maharshtra Police.

Police said they are investigating the matter and action will be taken against the guilty.

