Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Thursday registered 135 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,212, while the toll rose to 14,486 with three more fatalities.

Active cases stood at 1,326, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 164 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,400, the bulletin said.

Guntur, Krishna and Srikakulam districts reported one death each.

Over 31,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far stood at 3.10 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 269 followed by East Godavari (187).

