Amaravati, Jan 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 count rose to 8.87 lakh as 158 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

No deaths were reported, but 155 coronavirus patients had recovered in the state in a day, the latest bulletin said.

The active cases remained 1,476 after a total of 8,78,387 recoveries and 7,147 deaths, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported the highest 24 cases in a day, Visakhapatnam 22 and Krishna 20 while the remaining 10 added less than 20 new cases each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)