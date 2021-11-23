Amaravati, Nov 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, 242 recoveries and one death in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Transfers 2.46 Lakh to Chit Fund Investors of Rajnandgaon District.

A health department bulletin said the total positives now stood at 20,71,567.

Also Read | 'Absconder' Notice Pasted at Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh's Juhu Home.

The state now has 2,159 active cases after 20,54,979 total recoveries and 14,429 deaths, it said.

Krishna district reported the highest number of 34 cases and one coronavirus death in 24 hours.

Chittoor added 29, Guntur and West Godavari 21 each, Visakhapatnam 19, East Godavari 16, SPS Nellore 12, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram 11 each.

The remaining four districts added less than 10 new cases each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)