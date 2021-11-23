Raipur, 23 November 2021: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today transferred an amount of Rs 2 crore 46 lakh to the bank accounts of chit fund investors of Rajnadgaon district. In the virtual program organized at his residence office today, Chief Minister congratulated the investors of chit fund companies on getting their money back.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country that is returning the amount to the investors, who were victims of chit fund fraud. Besides taking legal action against the directors of chit fund companies, the amount received from the attachment and auction of their properties is being returned to the investors.

Chief Minister said that the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police of all the districts have also been directed to take action against the chit fund companies and conduct the recovery campaign expeditiously. He said that earlier in Rajnadgaon district, an amount of Rs 7 crore 32 lakh was returned to 16 thousand 796 investors. Today an amount of Rs 2 crore 46 lakh has been returned. Fuel Prices Reduced in Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Govt Announces Reduction of VAT on Petrol by 1% and Diesel by 2%.

Including this, a total of Rs 9 crore 78 lakh has been returned to the investors of chit fund in Rajnandgaon district so far. In this way, Chhattisgarh government has been taking effective steps to ensure justice to the investors, who have been the victims of chit fund fraud. This process of returning money to the investors will be continued in future as well.

On this occasion, Collector Rajnadgaon Mr. Taran Prakash Sinha informed that 3 lakh applications have been received from the investors of chit fund company in Rajnandgaon district. Details of 462 chit fund companies have been compiled. He informed that 10 acres of land of chit fund company Shubh Sai India Limited has been attached in village Ghotia of Dongargarh tehsil. He said that under the final order passed by the District and Sessions Judge, the process of auction of 3 acres of land in Matia village and half an acre of land in Hardua would be done in the first week of December, and the amount received from this would be returned to the investors of the chit fund company. He added that action is also being taken against the directors of chit fund companies.

On this occasion, Superintendent of Police Mr. D. Shravan informed that 31 cases have been registered against chit fund companies, out of which 27 cases are still pending in the court. In one case, two directors of a chit fund company have been subjected to legal action. A total of 61 directors have been arrested. He informed that 17 properties of chit fund companies have been identified, and action for attachment and auction of this property will be taken soon. Mrs. Sharda Bai, an investor associated with the online program of chit funds, told that she had invested Rs 5 lakh in a chit fund company in the year 2010. She lost the entire amount to the fraud. Chhattisgarh ‘Cleanest State of India’ for the Third Time in Row, CM Bhupesh Baghel Receives ‘Swachhta Award’.

Expressing joy on receiving her money back, Mrs. Sharda Bai thanked Chief Minister. Mr. Punnu Ram of Khairagarh told that he had invested 50 thousand rupees in chit fund company. The company had assured the return of 3 times the invested amount. Mr. Mahru Ram told that he had invested Rs 3 lakh with the chit funds company in year 2014, which he had lost to the fraud. He told that as a result of government's action, he had earlier received Rs 90 thousand back. Today, he has received Rs 30 thousand in his account.

Mr. Hariram told that he had also invested Rs 2 lakh 16 thousand in the chit fund company, but he lost the entire amount to the fraud. On the special initiative of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, he has received his money back. First, he had received Rs 65 thousand and today, he has received Rs 21 thousand. He thanked Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel for this.