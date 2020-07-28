Amaravati, July 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said we have to live with coronavirus as the infection spread continued its steep upward climb in the state with the addition of 7,948 new cases taking the tally to 1,10,297.

The active cases stood at 56,527 and the number of recovered at 52,622 while the toll rose to 1,148 with 58 fresh deaths.

The Chief Minister claimed AP was the only state that was conducting over 50,000 tests for the virus daily at the rate of 32,761 per million population.

When more cases are being reported, officials become apprehensive. They try to fudge the figures (of tests and cases) but nothing of that sort is happening in AP, he told a videoconference of district Collectors and bureaucrats.

Though over one lakh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state, more than 50,000 had already recovered, he pointed out.

Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister tested positive (for Covid-19). We are in a situation where we have to live with coronavirus. It comes and goes and its not a sin or crime to get infected. We have to wait till a vaccine comes out, the Chief Minister remarked.

According to the latest Covid-19 bulletin, East Godavari (1367) and Kurnool (1146) districts continued to register fresh cases on an alarming scale along with Guntur (945), Anantapuramu (740) and West Godavari (757).

East Godavaris overall tally thus went up to 16,063, Kurnool to 13,380, Guntur 11,692 and Anantapuramu 10,987.

West Godavari stopped just short of the 10,000-mark with its aggregate mounting to 9,577 on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours ending at 10 am, as many as 58 new Covid-19 deaths were registered in the state while 3,064 patients got discharged from hospitals.

Guntur reported 11 fresh fatalities and Kurnool ten.

Visakhapatnam reported nine new fatalities, Chittoor and East Godavari five each, Krishna, Vizianagaram and SPS Nellore four each.

