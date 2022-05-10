Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday, after inaugurating the Atal Cancer Care Centre in Haryana's Ambala Cantonment said that the hospital will not only benefit the cancer patients from the state but also those from neighbouring states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"From this hospital, cancer patients of not only Haryana but also neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand etc will get affordable and world-class treatment," he tweeted.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Flight Operations Hit at Visakhapatnam Airport Due to Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal.

Addressing a gathering here, Nadda, in his speech, praised the BJP government for its initiatives in the health sector.

He said, "Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Haryana has achieved a new position in terms of healthcare and cancer treatment. The construction work of the Atal Cancer Care Center at Ambala has been completed. Today I got the opportunity to inaugurate this hospital."

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Jivesh Building in Bandra Bandstand, No Casualties Reported.

After the ceremony, Nadda, in a series of tweets, wrote, "The government of BJP has done a lot of work in the field of health. One lakh 18 thousand wellness centres have been built and are functioning in the country. Haryana also has 1,147 health and wellness centres functioning."

He said that the leaders of other parties used to do politics of caste, region, religion, brother-nephew and family name earlier but PM Modi changed the political culture.

"Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has changed the culture of politics. We do not do caste and region politics, we keep the report card of our works in front of the public," he tweeted.

BJP chief said that the BJP government works for the villages, poor, downtrodden, deprived, oppressed, exploited, women, youth and farmers.

"Our government is a responsible government, a government that works, a government that wipes the tears of the people, a government that gives relief to the people," said Nadda.

Nadda reached Ambala on Monday morning to inaugurate the hospital. He was received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State Home Minister Anil Vij on reaching Ambala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)