Mumbai, May 9: A fire broke out on the 14th floor of the Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara (W) on Monday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department. No casualties have been reported.

The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained, said the Mumbai Fire officials. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out on 14th Floor of Bandra Bandstand High-Rise, Rescue Operations Underway; Watch Video.

The fire officials further informed that 8 fire tenders reach the site and the fire was brought under control. The incident was reported at 7:46 pm on Monday. More details are awaited.

