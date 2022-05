Visakhapatnam, May 9: Bad weather at Visakhapatnam under the impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in Bay of Bengal hit the flight operations at the airport in the Andhra Pradesh coastal city on Monday.

Flights from Kurnool, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad could not land at Visakhapatnam Airport due to bad weather and had to be sent back. Flights of various airlines from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Vijayawada were cancelled.

With 'Asani' moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains. High tidal waves were seen in some coastal villages in the Uppada area of Kakinada district. Fishermen have been warned by authorities not to venture into the sea and those already at sea have been advised to return. Cyclone Asani Live Tracker Map on Windy: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal on Alert as Cyclone Asani Gathers Intensity; Check Real-Time Update.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in coastal Andhra from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised people of north coastal Andhra to be on high alert. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.

Disaster Management Authority Director B.R. Amebdkar said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were on alert as a precautionary measure.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Asani' lay centred at 390 km southeast of Kakinada and 390 km south southeast of Visakhapatnam. Cyclone Asani: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Reschedules Programme in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach west central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

