Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Government of India is providing free electricity connections to houses without electricity through the Pradhan Mantri Janajati Adivasi Trijan Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, whose aim is to provide infrastructure to PVTG tribal settlements living in remote areas, a press release from APEPDCL said.

For this scheme, officials from Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) have identified 23,000 PVTG houses without electricity in tribal villages and settlements under its jurisdiction.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Man Yojana program, the company officials have taken action on a war footing to provide electricity to remote areas under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The electricity staff worked hard to transport the electricity poles, transformers, conductors and other equipment required to establish the electricity network to remote tribal areas that lack roads and transportation facilities.

APEPDCL CMD Prithviraj Imadi would regularly hold special meetings at the electricity substations and provide necessary instructions to the staff, and would also personally visit the tribal villages to inspect the electricity meters installed free of charge for tribal households.

Although establishing a network for tribal villages was challenging, the electricity staff, through their collective efforts, provided free electricity connections to more than 22,000 houses in a remarkably short period, bringing electricity to the tribal settlements.

While the government's goal is to provide electricity to every household, some tribal villages located in the hills have not been connected to electricity lines.

Some tribal families who engaged in shifting cultivation and periodically changed their residences on the hills were provided with five solar-powered LED bulbs, a fan, a charging point, two switchboards, and a solar plant stand. Each family was provided with electricity by providing a free package worth Rs. 50,000.

To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, village assemblies were organised for the PVTG villages that had completed electrification under the APEPDCL area. The company officials certified that all tribal houses in the respective gram panchayat had been electrified, and certificates were given to the village sarpanches who had cooperated in this effort.

As of May 17, 23,024 out of 23,087 households without electricity have been connected to the power grid. Through RDSS, 15,102 out of 15,475 households have been supplied with electricity at Rs 48 crores. Through DAJGUA, 487 out of 3,745 families have been provided with electricity, amounting to Rs14.23 crores as of May 17.

As part of the Government of India's PM Janman Scheme, electrification and housing are being provided to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), especially those in remote and migratory habitations with less than five households. Around 1,000 such tribal households have been identified.

To address their unique needs, electrification is being implemented in three ways: Individual Solar Home Lighting Systems (SHLS) - Portable kits with solar panels, batteries, lights, and fans for migratory use. Solar mini-grids - For small, isolated communities, particularly those located on hilltops. Solar-Wind Hybrid Mini-Grids - For areas with mixed renewable potential.

These efforts are primarily focused on the APEPDCL jurisdiction, which covers the tribal belts from Srikakulam to the Alluri Sitharama Raju districts.

About 70% of the 14,312 genuine applicants of the PM Surya Ghar (PMSG) scheme under the Visakhapatnam-based Eastern Power Distribution Company of A.P. Limited (APEPDCL) are generating electricity on their rooftops. Solar Rooftop Photovoltaic (SRTPV) systems have been installed on the roofs of 11 districts under the North Coastal Andhra Power Distribution Company (Discom). (ANI)

