Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) A couple was allegedly assaulted by the driver of an app-based cab, following altercations over switching on the air condition of the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when they were in the Dharmatala area, a police officer said.

As per the complaint, the driver was denying to switch on the AC of the vehicle, following which an argument ensued, he said.

"The driver then allegedly assaulted the couple. We have started a probe into the complaint," he added.

