New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the police against Dr Ishtiyaq and seven others in the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) training module case.

In February, Delhi police had filed a charge sheet in Patiala House Court. The accused were arrested last year.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr Hardeep Kaur took cognisance of it after the filing of a Prosecution sanction by the Delhi police in a supplementary charge sheet.

The court has directed the police to supply copies of the supplementary charge sheet and the charge sheet to the accused persons. Matter has been listed for September 22.

The Delhi police had filed this charge sheet under sections of the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Three accused were not charge-sheeted in this case. A total of 11 persons were arrested initially.

These accused persons were arrested on August 22, 2024, by the Delhi police special cell with the help of the police of other states.

Delhi Police has charge sheeted Anamul Ansari, Shabaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Mohd. Rizwan, Motiur Rehaman, Mufti Rehmatullah, Faizan Ahmed, Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Rizwan. Arshad, Umar Farooq. Hasan Ansari has not been charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police.

On December 12, 2024, the Delhi High Court granted the Delhi police a 90-day extension to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Training Module case.

Earlier, the trial court had refused to extend the period of investigation. Delhi police had challenged the order before the high court.

On September 12, the court remanded 11 accused arrested in the Al Qaida in Indian subcontinent (AQIS) module case to judicial custody after police interrogation. They are members of the training module allegedly headed by Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In a coordinated, intelligence-based operation, conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in association with State Police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP, an AQ-inspired module was busted, Delhi police had said.

The module allegedly was being led by Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi and was aspiring to declare Khilafat and execute serious terrorist activities within the country, the police said.

The module's members have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations. Six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while actually undergoing weapon-handling training.

Apart from this, about eight suspects were detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning.

Police have also recovered arms, ammunition, literature, etc., from several locations. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one .38 bore revolver, 6 live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, 30 live cartridges of AK-47, one dummy INSAS, one air rifle, one iron elbow pipe, one hand grenade, one key remote control mechanism, some wires, one AA size 1.5 volt battery, one table watch, four ground sheets, one camping tent, some biscuits. (ANI)

