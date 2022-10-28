New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has set a target of doubling the production of crude steel and the aim is to achieve 300 MT production capacity in the next nine-ten years.

The Prime Minister, who addressed the gathering on the occasion of the expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) Hazira plant via video message, said that not only investment is taking place through the steel plant, the doors of many new possibilities are also opening.

The Prime Minister said along with the expansion, a totally new technology is coming to India which will be a huge help in the electric vehicle, automobile and other manufacturing sectors.

"I am sure that this project of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will prove to be a milestone in the vision of Make in India. This will give new strength to our efforts for a developed India and self-reliant India in the steel sector," the Prime Minister said.

He said an investment of more than Rs 60,000 crores will create many employment opportunities for the youth of Gujarat and the country. "After this expansion, the crude steel production capacity at Hazira steel plant will increase from 9 million tonnes to 15 million tonnes."

Noting that India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's largest manufacturing hub, he said the development of the steel industry will strengthen the country's growth.

Citing the example of INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister said the country has gained expertise in high-grade steel whose use is increasing in critical strategic applications.

The Prime Minister said that the scientists of DRDO developed the special steel used in the aircraft carrier and Indian companies produced thousands of metric tons of steel.

He said to promote such capability, the country has now set a target of doubling the production capacity of crude steel. "We currently produce 154 MT of crude steel. Our target is to achieve 300 MT production capacity in the next 9-10 years."

"The country is moving towards becoming self-reliant. PLI scheme is helping in the expansion of the steel industry. This is giving a boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," he added.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers.

The Prime Minister underlined the growing role of the steel industry in the goal of moving towards a developed India by 2047 and said that a strong steel sector leads to a robust infrastructure sector.

Similarly, the steel sector has a massive contribution in roads, railways, airport, ports, construction, automotive, capital goods, and engineering products.

He said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's largest manufacturing hub and the government is actively engaged in creating the necessary policy environment for the development of this sector. "Due to everyone's efforts in the last eight years, the Indian steel industry has become the second largest steel-producing industry in the world. There is immense potential for development in this industry," he said.

The Prime Minister said India is emphasising the development of such production technologies which not only reduce carbon emissions but also capture and reuse carbon.

He said the circular economy was also being promoted in the country and the government and the private sector are working together in this direction. "I am glad that the Hazira project of AMNS India group is also giving a lot of emphasis on the use of green technology," he said.

The Prime Minister said when everyone starts making efforts towards a goal with full force, then it is not difficult to realise it.

He emphasised that the government is committed to take the steel industry to new heights.

"I am sure that this project will give impetus to the development of the entire region and the steel sector", the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

