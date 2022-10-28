Mangaluru, October 28: In a shocking incident, a man committed suicide by hanging by a tree after murdering his wife in the Pilar locality under Ullal police station limits. As per the report by the Times of India, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon. The couple has a son and a daughter, the report added.

As per the reports, the couple used to fight frequently. The man, identified as Shivananda, was suspicious of his wife, Shoba's fidelity. According to their son, the couple had an argument on Thursday morning. When the incident took place, the couple's son and daughter were not in the house. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter on Suspicion of Infidelity, Tells Cops 'Child's Face Didn't Match With His'; Arrested.

The woman's body was in the bedroom. It is a case of murder followed by suicide. Forensic experts say there are possibilities that he may have smothered or strangled his wife, either using a pillow or by strangling her with his hands. After the murder, Shivananda hanged himself from a tree behind the house. A case was registered by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after the postmortem. Telangana Shocker: Suspecting Infidelity, Husband Kills Wife With Iron Rod During Bathukamma Celebration.

In another incident, the Karnataka police have arrested three men from a family for murdering a 19-year-old boy over an intercaste relationship in Vijayapura district. The boy was killed after the trio made him drink poison and his dead body, stuffed inside a gunny bag, was thrown into the Krishna river.

